Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Takes $2.17 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,755,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 45.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,107,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,077,000 after acquiring an additional 660,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,597,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,074,661,000 after acquiring an additional 565,592 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 44.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,528,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,067,000 after acquiring an additional 473,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 48.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 433,668 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II acquired 4,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.44 per share, with a total value of $253,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Dominion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Dominion Energy to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $67.33 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

Dominion Energy opened at $72.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.78%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

