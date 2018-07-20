MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $955,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,487,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $7,447,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy traded down $0.73, hitting $80.47, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 156,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,863. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.90 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.27.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $292,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

