MCF Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,113,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF traded up $0.02, hitting $68.19, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,332. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $58.24 and a 52 week high of $69.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a $0.2874 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

