MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 74,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 634.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 104,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 90,274 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF traded down $0.08, reaching $56.56, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,007. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.42 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.1345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

