MCBC (MCFT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered MCBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MCBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. 632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,624. The firm has a market cap of $554.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. MCBC has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $31.26.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. MCBC had a return on equity of 130.22% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that MCBC will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other MCBC news, CFO Timothy M. Oxley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $119,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry D. Mcnew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MCBC in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MCBC in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCBC in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCBC in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCBC in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCBC Company Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

