MB Financial (MBFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. MB Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of MB Financial stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. MB Financial has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. MB Financial’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBFI. ValuEngine upgraded MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MB Financial to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

In other news, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen J. May sold 4,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $219,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $290,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

