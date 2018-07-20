Matthews International (MATW) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $58.75 on Friday. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Matthews International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 10,452 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $557,091.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,605.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 180,297 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 224,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 133,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

