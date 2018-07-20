Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard opened at $206.06 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $126.55 and a 52-week high of $209.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Vetr raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.41.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $3,253,556.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,904.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $741,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,638 shares of company stock valued at $48,446,066. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

