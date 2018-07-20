ManpowerGroup (MAN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.37-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a $86.63 rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.30.

ManpowerGroup opened at $86.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.34. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.67%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

