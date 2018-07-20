Manna (MANNA) Price Reaches $0.0022

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Manna has a total market cap of $588,898.00 and $154.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Manna has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003799 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00461298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00163788 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022056 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna’s total supply is 10,044,986,504 coins and its circulating supply is 272,117,746 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

