Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $14.16 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, Director David Scadden bought 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

