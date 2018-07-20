Madison Square Garden (MSG) Given Media Impact Score of 0.20

Media coverage about Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Madison Square Garden earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9566015893689 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $233.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.20.

Shares of Madison Square Garden opened at $322.98 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Madison Square Garden has a fifty-two week low of $204.41 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.97, a P/E/G ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.63. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises, as well as promotes, produces, and/or presents a range of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

