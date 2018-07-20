Macy’s (M) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Macy’s have not only shown a bullish run but also outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy to slew of measures undertaken to adapt to the dynamic retail landscape. The company remains focused on price, merchandising, private label brands, technology and omnichannel capabilities. These efforts aided the company to post impressive first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines beat the consensus mark and improved year over year. The company highlighted that impressive performance across Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury brands favorably impacted the results. Sturdy quarterly show encouraged management to lift sales and earnings view for fiscal 2018. However, Macy’s hinted that comps are likely to remain soft during the second quarter. Further, analysts pointed that the company’s strategic investments in long term endeavors may put pressure on margins in the short term.”

M has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $17.41 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Macy’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.71 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Macy’s opened at $38.96 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 235.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,873,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,028 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1,627.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,202,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

