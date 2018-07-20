MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $31.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.27.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions traded down $0.55, reaching $24.09, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 10,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,443. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Chairman John L. Ocampo bought 60,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $1,319,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,506.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 113,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,113 and sold 16,251 shares valued at $371,643. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after acquiring an additional 254,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 237,988 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.