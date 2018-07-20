LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 117,256 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 129,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,890,000 after buying an additional 54,505 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.01 to $121.95 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.20.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries traded down $0.64, hitting $107.92, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 46,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

