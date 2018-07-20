Luminex (LMNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.49

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 23953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BTIG Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of Luminex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Get Luminex alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Luminex had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

In other news, SVP Todd C. Bennett sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $57,998.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,968.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Shapiro sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $62,096.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,427 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the first quarter valued at $210,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the second quarter valued at $382,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.