Lumentum (LITE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cascend Securities

Cascend Securities began coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Craig Hallum set a $85.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $85.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $4.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. 191,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,320. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $85,585.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,885.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $107,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,906 shares of company stock worth $1,949,063. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $110,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $121,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $191,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $203,000.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

