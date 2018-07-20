LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,919 Shares of Cintas Co. (CTAS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cintas by 15.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Cintas by 15.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 14,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 47,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “$192.53” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.20.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $2,023,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,814,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 7,523 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $1,288,388.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,861,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas traded up $8.57, reaching $202.25, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 54,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,476. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $196.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

