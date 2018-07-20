LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.20 Million Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Everest Re Group worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,672,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,399,000 after acquiring an additional 932,031 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,194,000 after acquiring an additional 83,140 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 333,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.13.

Everest Re Group traded down $9.62, hitting $224.68, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 18,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,502. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $208.81 and a 52-week high of $277.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

