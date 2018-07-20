LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,614 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,991,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,520,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,278 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,069,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,515 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,050,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 593,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.