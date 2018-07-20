Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to announce $20.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.57 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $19.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $71.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.23 billion to $72.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $74.66 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $73.33 billion to $76.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $115.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.21.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.39. 2,656,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,801. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $70.76 and a 52-week high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 52,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 95,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 227,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.