Lourd Capital LLC Sells 32,900 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN)

Lourd Capital LLC lowered its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 41,627 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 964,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,492 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 710,968 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAN opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

SAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

