Lourd Capital LLC Invests $1.71 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Stock

Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,273.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $112.39 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.04 and a 1 year high of $115.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.431 dividend. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

