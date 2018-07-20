Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,100 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 32,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 240,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,849,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaime Contreras sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $50,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,880.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,999 shares of company stock valued at $359,901 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories opened at $63.78 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

