Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,100 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,620.9% in the first quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,451.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $187,000. Weik Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Lamb Weston opened at $70.38 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

