London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) PT Set at GBX 4,300 by HSBC

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSE) received a GBX 4,300 ($56.92) target price from stock analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSE. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,635 ($61.35) price objective (up previously from GBX 4,365 ($57.78)) on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($58.90) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,050 ($53.61) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.95) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,388.56 ($58.09).

London Stock Exchange Group opened at GBX 4,566 ($60.44) on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,995 ($39.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,114 ($54.45).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure and capital markets business primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Italy, France, and Sri Lanka. It operates through Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services, and Other segments.

