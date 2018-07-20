Logitech International (LOGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.67

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.67 and last traded at $46.52, with a volume of 8745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $592.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.68 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 8.16%. sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 179,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $7,113,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,827,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent Pilette sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $4,555,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,962,972.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,101 shares of company stock worth $14,088,538. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Logitech International by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,961,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,532 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

