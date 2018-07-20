Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Lockheed Martin worth $176,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32,852.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 483,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 482,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 211.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,931,000 after purchasing an additional 399,639 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 579.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,427,000 after purchasing an additional 331,719 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2,001.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 292,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,001,000 after purchasing an additional 279,021 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,874,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,610,000 after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $370.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.49.

Shares of Lockheed Martin opened at $319.60 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $286.17 and a 52 week high of $363.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 608.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

