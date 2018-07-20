Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Given a GBX 58 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 58 ($0.77) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra set a GBX 77 ($1.02) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. HSBC lowered Lloyds Banking Group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.13) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 76 ($1.01) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 74.73 ($0.99).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00), reaching GBX 62.63 ($0.83), during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 115,148,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 61.81 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.58 ($0.97).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 221,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £139,423.41 ($184,544.55).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.