Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.80

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 4463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

LOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $55.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.66 million. sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO S. Brett Caines sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $99,986.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,133,074.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,404.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,068 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

