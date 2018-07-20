LiteDoge Market Capitalization Tops $1.63 Million (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One LiteDoge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 54.3% higher against the dollar. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $1,422.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00044216 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000822 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001535 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,604.20 or 3.15592000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007995 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00129634 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002241 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 15,045,908,550 coins. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

