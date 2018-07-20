Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (LGF.A) Upgraded to $23.87 by SunTrust Banks

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (NYSE:LGF.A) was upgraded by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “$23.87” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LGF.A. TheStreet cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $27.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

LGF.A stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.24. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

