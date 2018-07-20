Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (LGF.A) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (NYSE:LGF.A) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a hold rating to a $23.87 rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A traded down $0.05, reaching $24.93, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.07. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

