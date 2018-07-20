Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:LIN) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a price target on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €242.50 ($285.29) price target on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €199.66 ($234.89).

LIN traded down €1.60 ($1.88) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €178.00 ($209.41). The company had a trading volume of 38,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a 52 week low of €150.10 ($176.59) and a 52 week high of €199.40 ($234.59).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

