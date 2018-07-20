Lincoln National (LNC) Given New $79.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Monday morning. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2018 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lincoln National to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.93.

Shares of Lincoln National opened at $64.82 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $61.18 and a 1-year high of $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

In other news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $67,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

