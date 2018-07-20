Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Land Securities Group (LAND)

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LAND. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,012 ($13.40) price target (up from GBX 976 ($12.92)) on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,035 ($13.70) to GBX 1,025 ($13.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.24) to GBX 990 ($13.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,016 ($13.45).

Land Securities Group opened at GBX 925.10 ($12.24) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 900.20 ($11.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,141 ($15.10).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

