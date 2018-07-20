Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Receives $43.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPT opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.71. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.62 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.78%.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, Director M Leanne Lachman sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $211,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Liberty Property Trust by 362.9% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 274,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 214,980 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 110,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 306,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 101 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.