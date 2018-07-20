Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 1,271,780 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 139.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,182,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271,780 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.2% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $118,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. opened at $62.51 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $66.41. The company has a market cap of $168.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.80 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

In related news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $594,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

