Lennar Co. Class B (LEN.B) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Lennar Co. Class B (NYSE:LEN.B) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

LEN.B opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.21. Lennar Co. Class B has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Lennar Co. Class B (NYSE:LEN.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.46. Lennar Co. Class B had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

