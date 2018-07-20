Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 39.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. National Securities raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC opened at $22.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market cap of $877.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $23.20.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.19 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.13%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

