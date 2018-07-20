LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $49.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for LegacyTexas Financial Group’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LTXB. ValuEngine upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. UBS Group cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.42.

Shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group opened at $43.86 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.05 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. research analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, Director George A. Fisk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $222,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

