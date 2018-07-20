LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Short Interest Up 57.2% in June

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,098,762 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the June 15th total of 5,150,435 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,703,273 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHO. ValuEngine lowered shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.12.

Shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties opened at $34.99 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.67 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,315,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,313,000 after purchasing an additional 189,786 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $232,080,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,152,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,477,000 after purchasing an additional 371,703 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,355,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $82,940,000.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling 10,452 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

