Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises approximately 4.1% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $118,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $152,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 297.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6,587.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 196,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 193,140 shares during the period. 37.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands traded down $0.22, reaching $73.83, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,247. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.68%.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Nomura decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

