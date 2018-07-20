Laredo Petroleum Inc to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 63.53% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.34.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 129,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

