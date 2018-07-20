L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89,453 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of L3 Technologies worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in L3 Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in L3 Technologies by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,784,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in L3 Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in L3 Technologies by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.13, for a total value of $7,789,591.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,667,904. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L3 Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

Shares of L3 Technologies opened at $204.45 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. L3 Technologies Inc has a one year low of $172.59 and a one year high of $218.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that L3 Technologies Inc will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

