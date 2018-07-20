KS Bancorp (KSBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KS Bancorp (OTCBB:KSBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCBB KSBI remained flat at $$33.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. KS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.14.

KS Bancorp Company Profile

KS Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for KS Bank, Inc that provides a range of community banking services to consumers and businesses. The company offers personal deposit accounts, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products, including personal, home mortgage, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards.

