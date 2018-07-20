KS Bancorp (KSBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KS Bancorp (OTCBB:KSBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.
Shares of OTCBB KSBI remained flat at $$33.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. KS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.14.
KS Bancorp Company Profile
