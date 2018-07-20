Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Noble Financial set a $15.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. 30,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,226. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.00, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.94. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,102.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $150,032.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,418 shares of company stock valued at $284,247 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,824.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

