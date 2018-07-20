Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Stake Lessened by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,382 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz opened at $61.34 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.85.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

