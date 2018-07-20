Knowles (KN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Knowles (NYSE:KN) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Knowles earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.6804012974063 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles traded down $0.42, reaching $15.79, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Knowles has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Knowles had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KN shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 7,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $88,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 3,976 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $52,960.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,680 shares of company stock worth $149,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.