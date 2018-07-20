Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes $8.32 Million Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 488,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,000. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC owned 0.20% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMLC. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF traded up $0.11, reaching $17.18, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,049. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $19.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

